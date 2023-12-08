News you can trust since 1877
Police release image of man following burglary as jewellery, cash and bank card stolen

Police have released an image of a man following a burglary.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Officers were called on Monday 27 November to a report that a property on Leawood Road, Fleet, was accessed in the weeks leading up to the end of October. Jewellery, cash and a bank card were stolen from the address.

The bank card was then used at a Co-op store on Woodbridge Hill in Guildford between 4pm and 5pm on 31 October. It is believed a man asked members of the public to go inside and buy him items using the contactless payment method.

Police release image of man. Pic: Hants policePolice release image of man. Pic: Hants police
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now in a position to release images of a man they would like to speak with,” a police statement added. “If you recognise the man please contact us on 101, quoting the reference number 44230485480. Also, if you remember a man asking you to purchase items from the store on that day, please contact us.”