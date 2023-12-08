Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called on Monday 27 November to a report that a property on Leawood Road, Fleet, was accessed in the weeks leading up to the end of October. Jewellery, cash and a bank card were stolen from the address.

The bank card was then used at a Co-op store on Woodbridge Hill in Guildford between 4pm and 5pm on 31 October. It is believed a man asked members of the public to go inside and buy him items using the contactless payment method.

Police release image of man. Pic: Hants police

