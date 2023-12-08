Police release image of man following burglary as jewellery, cash and bank card stolen
Officers were called on Monday 27 November to a report that a property on Leawood Road, Fleet, was accessed in the weeks leading up to the end of October. Jewellery, cash and a bank card were stolen from the address.
The bank card was then used at a Co-op store on Woodbridge Hill in Guildford between 4pm and 5pm on 31 October. It is believed a man asked members of the public to go inside and buy him items using the contactless payment method.
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now in a position to release images of a man they would like to speak with,” a police statement added. “If you recognise the man please contact us on 101, quoting the reference number 44230485480. Also, if you remember a man asking you to purchase items from the store on that day, please contact us.”