A petition to criminalise manslaughter by coercive control has reached 10,000 signatures following the tragic death of Chloe Holland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharon Holland, Chloe’s mother, has effectively collected more than 10,000 signatures for her petition which asks the government to create a statutory offence of manslaughter by coercive or controlling behaviour, including in cases where the victim takes their own life due to the abuse. Chloe, a 23-year-old mother of one, took her own life on February 1 this year following a relentless year-long campaign of abuse by her partner, 26-year-old Marc Masterton, formerly of Montgomerie Road in Southsea. In court, it was revealed that he subjected her to physical violence, isolation and even encouraged suicide.

This petition milestone, which will prompt a response from the government, has been supported by a network of advocates both on social media and in local government such as Portsmouth City Councillor Kirsty Mellor who tabled a motion on the subject in November. Other politicians, including Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Alex Cunningham MP, a Labour shadow minister, and Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, have shown interest in the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Holland, 23, took her own life after a year of domestic violence from her partner who has been sentenced to prison. Her mum, Sharon Holland, is desperate to raise awareness and help other families and victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Holland said she is “thrilled” by the “momentous support” which further emphasises the “critical need for legislative change”. “Our collective efforts bring us closer to achieving justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable,” she said.“Alongside my family friends and Councillor Kirsty Mellor, we have tirelessly worked to ensure this petition reaches every corner of the UK and Northern Ireland. Every signature represents a voice demanding accountability and protection.”

Councillor Kirsty Mellor, member for Charles Dickens ward, added: “As an advocate for social justice, I am honoured to stand alongside Sharon Holland in her determined pursuit to create a specific offence of manslaughter by coercive control. Sharon’s unwavering devotion has propelled her petition to an astounding 10,000 signatures—a testament to her strength and the pressing need for legislative change.”

The campaign continues to protect people affected by coercive control using the hashtag #HerNameWasChloeHolland.

If you’re struggling, there is help at hand. Whatever you’re going through, the Samaritans will face it with you. They’re available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116123 for free to speak to a Samaritan or visit samaritans.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad