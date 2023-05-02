Police release images of men after brick thrown through window before attempts made to enter property
Police have released images of men they are hunting after a brick was thrown through a window before attempts were made to enter the property.
The incident happened around 5.40pm on Friday March 24 when a brick was thrown through a front window of an address on Shirley Road, Southampton, before attempts were made to gain entry to the property.
READ NOW: Pub incident
But the force confirmed ‘no entry was gained’ before adding: ‘Do you recognise these men? Perhaps you recognise the clothing they are wearing?
‘We’d like to identify and speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary in Southampton.
‘If you know any of the people pictured please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44230117856. You can also submit information to us via our website www.hampshire.police.uk/.’
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.