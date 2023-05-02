The incident happened around 5.40pm on Friday March 24 when a brick was thrown through a front window of an address on Shirley Road, Southampton, before attempts were made to gain entry to the property.

But the force confirmed ‘no entry was gained’ before adding: ‘Do you recognise these men? Perhaps you recognise the clothing they are wearing?

Police release images of men. Pic Hants police

‘We’d like to identify and speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary in Southampton.

‘If you know any of the people pictured please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44230117856. You can also submit information to us via our website www.hampshire.police.uk/.’

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/