Portsmouth pub popular with Royal Navy sailors issues appeal to find male punters after incident

A pub popular with sailors has issued an appeal to find male punters after a plaque was ripped off a wall.

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:38 BST

The Ship Anson, in The Hard, posted a CCTV picture of three men sat at a table in the pub. In the image, one of the men appears to be pulling off one of the plaques from the wall.

The pub, posting alongside an angry emoji face, said: ‘Can anyone identify these three individuals?’

The Ship Anson issued a Facebook appealThe Ship Anson issued a Facebook appeal
Anyone with information should contact the pub.

