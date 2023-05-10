The attack happened on Tuesday April 11 just after midnight when the assailants climbed onto the boat and woke up the two occupants of the boat. ‘Following a confrontation a man in his 30s was punched a number of times, suffering facial injuries in the incident,’ a police spokesman said. ‘As part of our enquiries, we are keen to identify the three people in these images.’

One of the men is described as being around 20 years old, about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with dark hair, wearing dark trousers, a dark coloured long-sleeved top and a puffer jacket.

Police want to speak to these people after an attack at Port Solent Marina. Pic Hants police

The second is described as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with dark hair. He had a beard, was wearing dark, ripped jeans and a dark jacket, with white trainers.

And the woman is described as being around 20 years old, about 5ft 5ins tall, of slight build and with long dark hair. She was wearing light blue, ripped jeans, a long yellow coat and trainers.

The spokesman added: ‘If you recognise these people or have any information which may assist us, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230141239. You can also submit information on our website.’

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to their website.