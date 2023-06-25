News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Police release images of two men after burglary at Hover Travel in Southsea

Police are hunting two men after a burglary at Hover Travel in Southsea.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

The force has released images of the men after being called at 4am on June 22 to a report of a burglary at Hover Travel in Clarence Esplanade.

READ NOW: Sinister man hunted

‘It was reported that two males entered the building and stole an item owned by South Western Railway which is used to scan tickets,’ a police spokesman said. ‘Do you recognise either of the men in these pictures? If you do, or have any information relevant to this incident, please contact us.

Police have released this image after the burglary at Hover Travel. Pic Hants policePolice have released this image after the burglary at Hover Travel. Pic Hants police
Police have released this image after the burglary at Hover Travel. Pic Hants police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘You can make a report online via our website or call 101 quoting reference 44230247881.’

SEE ALSO: Flashed wanted

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Contact The News’ newsdesk or via social media.