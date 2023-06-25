Police release images of two men after burglary at Hover Travel in Southsea

The force has released images of the men after being called at 4am on June 22 to a report of a burglary at Hover Travel in Clarence Esplanade.

‘It was reported that two males entered the building and stole an item owned by South Western Railway which is used to scan tickets,’ a police spokesman said. ‘Do you recognise either of the men in these pictures? If you do, or have any information relevant to this incident, please contact us.

Police have released this image after the burglary at Hover Travel. Pic Hants police

‘You can make a report online via our website or call 101 quoting reference 44230247881.’

