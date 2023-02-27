News you can trust since 1877
Police release picture as they hunt meat thieves who stole £127 worth of goods in Gosport

Police are hunting a pair of meat thieves.

By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:28pm

Up to £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport at around 1.30pm on Friday February 24.

Police have now released an image of two people they want to speak to. The picture shows a man with a cap on and beard and woman with a long black jacket walking along with a trolley. ‘Do you know these people’, the statement said. ‘We want to speak with them after £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport.

Do you recognise these people? Pic: Hants police
‘If you know who they are, please call 101 quoting 44230078462. You can also submit information to us online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org’