Police release picture as they hunt meat thieves who stole £127 worth of goods in Gosport
Police are hunting a pair of meat thieves.
Up to £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport at around 1.30pm on Friday February 24.
READ NOW: Residents patrol to combat crime
Police have now released an image of two people they want to speak to. The picture shows a man with a cap on and beard and woman with a long black jacket walking along with a trolley. ‘Do you know these people’, the statement said. ‘We want to speak with them after £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport.
‘If you know who they are, please call 101 quoting 44230078462. You can also submit information to us online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org’