Up to £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport at around 1.30pm on Friday February 24.

Police have now released an image of two people they want to speak to. The picture shows a man with a cap on and beard and woman with a long black jacket walking along with a trolley. 'Do you know these people', the statement said. 'We want to speak with them after £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport.