Emil Holewik, 53, has been jailed for 18 months for burglary and possession of a knife. It comes after residents of an address were woken up by a noise and found a man in their house downstairs.

They took a photo of the man and escorted him out before realising they had ben burgled and various items including alcohol, a laptop, car keys, toys and cash were gone. Police attended and identified the hapless man in the photo as Holewik. The incident happened in Newlands Avenue, Southampton, at about 6.30am on October 19.

Jailed: Emil Holewik. Pic Hants police

When officers arrested him on October 31 they found he was in the possession of a lockable retractable blade.