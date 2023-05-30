Officers want to track down the man pictured after a woman in her 80s had her bag snatched after shopping in Waitrose at the Locks Heath Centre in Fareham around midday on March 15.

The victim spotted an ‘unknown man who appeared to be following her’ before she went to the car park and noticed the same man nearby. ‘The victim has then gone to return her trolley and got back to her car to find her handbag had been stolen from the boot,’ a police spokesman said.

Police want to speak to this man after the theft outside Waitrose in Fareham. Pic Hants police

‘Her bank cards were later used to withdraw cash and make an online payment; albeit the money has since been recovered by her bank. We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying this man.

‘Do you know who he is? Have you seen him in the local community before? Or maybe you even witnessed the theft?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230104430. You can also submit information at: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

