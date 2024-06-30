Police release picture of man after two electric bikes brazenly stolen in broad daylight
Police have released a picture of a man after two electric bikes were brazenly stolen in broad daylight.
The bikes were stolen from Stanford Road and Gosport Street in Lymington town centre on Saturday 22 June between 11.30am and 11.50am.
Police said: “If you recognise this man, or have any information that could help, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240263152.”