Police have released a picture of a man after two electric bikes were brazenly stolen in broad daylight.

Police appeal | Hants police

The bikes were stolen from Stanford Road and Gosport Street in Lymington town centre on Saturday 22 June between 11.30am and 11.50am.

Police said: “If you recognise this man, or have any information that could help, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240263152.”

