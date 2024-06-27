Police release picture of woman with large build after £250 clothes raid in Whiteley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a picture of a woman they want to speak to after £250 worth of clothes were stolen from Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Police want to speak to this woman | Pic: Hants police

The force said a woman entered the Seasalt store and stole five items of clothing to the value of £250 on 8 June at around 1pm. She is described as being white, aged between 60 and 70 years old, around 5ft 5ins with a large build, blonde grey hair.

A police spokesperson said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information. Do you know this woman? Perhaps you were there on the day and remember seeing something?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240243619. Alternatively you can submit information online at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/