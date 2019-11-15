THREE men arrested in connection with the murder of a Gosport mum-of-three, Kelly-Anne Case, have been released by police.

The trio will face no further action after the 27-year-old was found dead following a fire at her home in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on July 30.

Kelly-Anne Case, right, was found dead after a house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on July 30. Her death has been treated as a murder. Picture: Family handout/Hampshire police

Two of the men, aged 28 and 32, are from Gosport. The final man, of no fixed address, is 26.

Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, of Haslar Road, Gosport, has been charged with murder after the fire and will go on trial on January 14, 2020.

He appeared at Winchester Crown Court on October 22 and denied murdering Ms Case. The trial could last up to four weeks.

Police at the scene after the fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-89)

As previously reported, crews were called to the scene of the fire on July 30 at about 8.30am.

Ms Case was found dead by firefighters.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are asking members of the public to not speculate or share information of this case on social media, and would advise anyone with information to contact police in the first instance.’

Floral tributes paid after the fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-91)

