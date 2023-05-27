Officers have had several reports of teenagers going into the derelict site in Fort Road. One cluster of kids were spoken to by police last weekend and advised to move on.

Gosport Police reported on Facebook that they have had to deal with similar incidents over the past few weeks. They said ‘On several occasions over recent weeks, officers have been called upon to attend reports of youngsters in the abandoned site off Fort Road.

The 'extremely dangerous' abandoned site.

‘Last weekend, a group was located, removed, spoken to, advised and moved on. As well as it being trespass to enter sites such as these, it is also extremely dangerous to venture inside.

‘There is plenty of potential hazards and our primary concern is for people's safety. The fencing erected around the perimeter is there for a reason, so please keep out.’

