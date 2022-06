The teenager, a 17-year-old known as Jayden from the West Midlands, was last seen by his family on May 16.

Hampshire Constabulary launched a public appeal earlier this week as it was believed he had been in Winchester and Portsmouth recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have thanked the public for their help in finding a missing teenager. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman