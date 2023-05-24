The donkey foal, called Moon, was brazenly stolen before 5pm on Monday May 15 at Millers Ark Animals, Blackstock Lane, Hook. Police issued an appeal last week and warned: ‘She is only 12 weeks old and due to her age, she may not be able to survive without her mother.’

READ NOW: Fugitive captured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the appeal, the public have come forward with ‘several reports of possible sightings and potential lines of enquiry’ with officers ‘following up all leads we get and we would like to thank those who have taken the time to report these to us’.

The donkey was stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals in Hook. Picture: Google Street View.

The force is keen to follow up on one report by a woman who was driving with her friend at about 3pm on May 15 on Upper Hale Road in Farnham when she came to a stop at some traffic lights at the junction with A325. ‘She said the car in front of her, a blue estate of unknown make and model, had a baby donkey in the back. The blue estate turned right at the traffic lights towards Farnham,’ a police statement said.

‘CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area and we would now like the public's help in locating this vehicle and identifying the make and model. If you were driving in this area around 3pm on 15 May and have a dash cam on your vehicle, your footage may be of use to our investigation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad