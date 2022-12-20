But officers involved in Operation Holly from Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Thames Valley, have admitted they are still concerned at the number of ‘reckless drivers’ putting lives at risk on the roads. Among the captures so far are a driver who tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine after he was seen leaving a Portsmouth pub to drive less than a mile to his house.

Four people were also arrested for drug driving in the Guildhall area, while a BMW driver had his car seized after he was found driving with no licence or insurance. He was also found to have Class A drugs and a weapon on him.

A 25-year-old from Portsmouth was pulled over by officers on the A3(M) while clocking speeds of 112mph - and is now facing a court date. The incident happened near Horndean with the man seen driving dangerously undertaking vehicles.

Last year over 200 people were detained following the month-long campaign. And now chief inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the roads policing unit, has issued a final warning to danger drivers as the festivities begin to ramp up. He said: ‘Our roads policing officers and local policing teams have been conducting regular targeted patrol activity throughout the first two weeks of Op Holly, resulting in 280 arrests across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Thames Valley.

‘We recognise that the majority of motorists drive responsibly, however, with the number of arrests so far, it is clear a minority of reckless drivers are getting behind the wheel and putting themselves and others at risk. We will continue to repeat our message that driving under the influence is not worth the risk.

‘Drink and drug driving destroys lives. The consequences of a fatal or serious road traffic collision are too terrible to take a chance. We hope the minority that do not abide by the law are persuaded to think again by this campaign.

