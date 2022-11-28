Remorseless paedophile Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May before changing his appearance as he sought to avoid detection by police. The 70-year-old was convicted in his absence of molesting two girls after facing five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021. He was also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90 relating to four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14. He faced an additional charge of failing to surrender after going on the run.

Seven months on from his trial, McCurdy finally faced justice last week after he was jailed for 13 years and handed a five-year extended licence by judge William Ashworth. A sexual harm prevention order was also made for the rest of his life.

Trevor McCurdy. Pic Hants police

Police finally found McCurdy after nearly five months in October. The force made a number of appeals for information following his disappearance with a number of sightings. A £1,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers to find the fugitive. He was finally found in Brighton before he was arrested and remanded.

Police have now praised the victims after he was finally jailed. Det Con Marie Todd, who led the investigation, said: ‘Trevor McCurdy abused the trust of his young victims in the worst possible way.

‘The bravery and courage they have shown during the course of this investigation and trial is remarkable and without them McCurdy would not be behind bars today. While it will never take away the pain and trauma of what they have been through, I hope that this sentence goes some way towards helping them move forward with their lives.

‘McCurdy showed no remorse for the pain and suffering that he caused to his young victims. I want to appeal to anyone who has been affected by this type of abuse to come forward and talk to us, and be reassured that you don’t have to suffer in silence.’

