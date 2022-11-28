Running across the whole month of December, officers will be increasing patrols and enforcement activity on roads - with police extra wary with more people out socialising with the World Cup on. Operation Holly involves a joint operation between road policing unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.

Driving while impaired through drink or drugs can significantly increase the chances of road users being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision, police have warned. ‘With World Cup matches as well as Christmas parties taking place this December, we are calling on all motorists to think about the consequences of driving while impaired and arrange alternative transport,’ a statement from the forces said.

Traffic police's Christmas drink drive campaign. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)

Chief inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Our annual Op Holly campaign aims to highlight the cost of being convicted of a drink or drug driving offence. You do not want to spend the new year facing arrest, costly fines, the implications of losing your licence and in the worst-case scenario having to live with the knowledge that you have seriously injured or killed someone.

‘Last December we arrested more than 200 people for drink or drug driving offences. We want everyone to make it home safely so our message is simple - it's not worth the risk.

‘The selfish minority who choose to drink or drug drive may think they aren’t causing any harm. They are wrong. All too often our officers see the devastating consequences of drink and drug driving. Such recklessness has taken the lives of far too many people, leaving countless families in ruins.

‘You might think you are fine to drive, ride your motorcycle or e-scooter after a few pints or taking drugs, but every day we are arresting people with exactly the same mindset. With World Cup matches taking place during the build up to Christmas and New Year, we know many people will be out socialising.

‘Please arrange alternative transport if you are drinking and remember you may still be over the limit to drive the following morning. The small inconvenience of having to collect your vehicle the next day far outweighs being arrested and facing a conviction for a drink or drug driving offence. If a friend or family member is planning to drive while over the limit then please also remind them of the consequences and encourage them to reconsider their plans.’

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: ‘Drink and drug driving kills. There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel if they are unfit to drive.

‘I know the vast majority of drivers are responsible but sadly there are still those who, despite the obvious dangers, continue to take to the road under the influence of drink or drugs, particularly at this time of year. Take heed of the advice from the police, if not, you will be caught. The consequences for you range from losing your right to drive, to losing your life.’