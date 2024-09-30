Police reveal why man was arrested after being dragged out of pub after Portsmouth FC vs Sheffield United
The man was booted out from the Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue around 5.45pm on Saturday, as reported. He was then arrested by officers and taken off in a police van.
A witness described the man “swearing profusely as he was dragged out of the pub door by bouncers” after smoking cannabis as the packed pub watched on.
Now police given details over the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “The arrest was in relation to an outstanding matter from some time ago, and it was not football related.”
Pompey drew 0-0 with Sheffield United at Fratton Park before the incident erupted.