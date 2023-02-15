Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported the motorist was reunited with his vehicle yesterday morning. The force posted on Twitter at 11.43am: ‘Reports of a very recent stolen vehicle from outside Co-Op at #Clanfield prompted several units deploying to the area.

‘Thankfully the driver simply forgot which part of the car park they'd parked it. Vehicle located. Driver reunited.’

The car was found in a Co-op car park in Clanfield after the driver forgot where they parked it. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

