Police rush to Clanfield Co-op car park to search for stolen vehicle only for driver to forget where they parked it
POLICE units were deployed to a car park to find a stolen vehicle – but the driver simply forgot where he parked it.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported the motorist was reunited with his vehicle yesterday morning. The force posted on Twitter at 11.43am: ‘Reports of a very recent stolen vehicle from outside Co-Op at #Clanfield prompted several units deploying to the area.
‘Thankfully the driver simply forgot which part of the car park they'd parked it. Vehicle located. Driver reunited.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.