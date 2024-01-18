Police are looking for a man pictured on CCTV in a Hampshire shop after "fragrance items" were stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are looking for witnesses who may have more information about the incident, which took place at about 5.00pm on Monday, December 4 in Hedge End.

A force spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Next, Charles Watts Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of fragrance items, occurred at approximately 5pm on Monday 4 December.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."

The man is described as;

White

Dark hair

Bearded

Wearing a white hat, blue jumper, camouflage jacket, dark trousers and a black rucksack