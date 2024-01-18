Police CCTV appeal after Hedge End Next shoplifted as "fragrance items" stolen
Police are looking for a man pictured on CCTV in a Hampshire shop after "fragrance items" were stolen.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are looking for witnesses who may have more information about the incident, which took place at about 5.00pm on Monday, December 4 in Hedge End.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Next, Charles Watts Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of fragrance items, occurred at approximately 5pm on Monday 4 December.
"We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."
The man is described as;
- White
- Dark hair
- Bearded
- Wearing a white hat, blue jumper, camouflage jacket, dark trousers and a black rucksack
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230495495. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.