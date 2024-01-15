Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft took place at the Sainsbury's store in Tollbar Way, Hedge End, on November 24. Three bottles of alcohol, valued at £128, were swiped from the shelves at 3.15pm.

Police are searching for a woman after alcohol was stolen from Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a picture and a description of a female they wish to speak to in connection with the theft. "We believe the woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us," the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us." The woman is described as white, of medium build, aged around 27, and has blonde dyed hair which is tied up at the back.