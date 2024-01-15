Sainsbury's: Police hunting woman "wearing lots of make-up" after alcohol stolen from Hedge End store
Police are searching for a woman after alcohol was stolen from a supermarket.
The theft took place at the Sainsbury's store in Tollbar Way, Hedge End, on November 24. Three bottles of alcohol, valued at £128, were swiped from the shelves at 3.15pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a picture and a description of a female they wish to speak to in connection with the theft. "We believe the woman in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us," the force said.
"Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us." The woman is described as white, of medium build, aged around 27, and has blonde dyed hair which is tied up at the back.
Police said she is roughly 5ft 2ins, was "wearing lots of make-up" and was dressed in a black all-in-one dress which went below the knee and black Nike sliders with a white Nike emblem. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230482531. People can also submit a report online via the police website. Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.