Officers are searching for a man after a shop window was smashed up in Portsmouth.

Police are investigating a criminal damage incident which took place in the early hours in Copnor Road. A report was made to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary at 12.15am on Monday, July 28.

Police wish to speak to this man after a shop window was smashed to pieces in Copnor, Portsmouth. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Two CCTV images of a male have been released who officers wish to speak to. “Officers have been carrying out enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and are now releasing two images of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to provide more information,” the force said.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250338142.”

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous can also be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling 0800 555 111.