41-year-old Lee James White is wanted in connection with burglaries in Sunderton Lane, Waterlooville, on June 29, Conford Road, Liphook, June 2 and Conford Road between May 28 and June 4.

Officers want to speak with White in connection with these incidents, and have been making a number of enquiries to locate him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

41-year-old Lee James White from Liphook. Picture: Hampshire police

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are now asking for the public’s support in locating him, and for any sightings to be reported to the police.

‘Lee James White is described as being a white man, 5ft 8ins tall with a slight build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

‘He is local to the East Hampshire area and is known to frequent Bordon, Liss, Liphook, Clanfield, Petersfield and Waterlooville.

‘If you see him, please do not approach him, and instead call us on 101 with reference 44210256003.’

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron