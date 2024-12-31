Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are on the hunt for two men after more than £500 worth of electricals were stolen.

The police received a report that at around 1:00am on Thursday, November 28, electrical goods to the value of £519.97 were stolen from ASDA on Purbrook Way.

The police have released two images of two men they would like to speak to, who were in the area at the time and may be able to provide the police with more information.

If you recognise these men, or have any information which may assist the investigation, please report this by calling 101 quoting reference number 44240517810.