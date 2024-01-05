Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with the theft of goods worth £416 from a Hampshire supermarket.

The appeal follows a shoplifting incident which took place on the evening of Wednesday, December 6, and included the theft of children’s toys and luggage cases.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him, and one other man, in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £416 worth of children’s toys and Featherstone luggage cases, occurred at 8.15pm on Wednesday 6 December. We believe these two men can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”

Police are looking for this man in connection with a shoplifting incident in Hedge End.

The first man, pictured, is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft 10ins tall

Aged in his early 20s

Medium build

Straight black hair, with a backward angle

Wearing a black jumper and black bottoms

The second man is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft 10ins tall

Medium build

Black, curly hair

Wearing a dark grey puffer jacket, light white jogging bottoms with a Nike symbol at the front of the left leg

