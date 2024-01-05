Police search for two men seen in Hedge End Sainsbury's as £416 worth of children’s toys and Featherstone luggage cases stolen
The appeal follows a shoplifting incident which took place on the evening of Wednesday, December 6, and included the theft of children’s toys and luggage cases.
A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him, and one other man, in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £416 worth of children’s toys and Featherstone luggage cases, occurred at 8.15pm on Wednesday 6 December. We believe these two men can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”
The first man, pictured, is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft 10ins tall
- Aged in his early 20s
- Medium build
- Straight black hair, with a backward angle
- Wearing a black jumper and black bottoms
The second man is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft 10ins tall
- Medium build
- Black, curly hair
- Wearing a dark grey puffer jacket, light white jogging bottoms with a Nike symbol at the front of the left leg
If you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, contact the police. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230499884. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.