Police search for five women after £303 worth of children’s toys and clothing stolen from Hedge End Sainsbury’s
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV images of two women who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Wednesday, November 22.
A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these women? We would like to speak to them, and three other women, in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £303 worth of children’s toys and clothing, occurred shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday 22 November. We believe the women in these images, along with the three other women, can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”
The first woman, pictured, is described as:
- White
- Dark, straight hair which was tied up at the back
- Slim build
- Approximately 5ft tall
- Aged approximately 18 years
- Wearing a white coat with black detailing, speckled leggings, black trainers
- The second woman, pictured, is described as;
- White
- Very dark fake tan
- Black hair which was tied up
- Large build
- Aged approximately 50 years
- Wearing a green Parka coat, grey leggings and black shoes
The third woman is described as:
- White
- Dyed, blonde hair which was tied up
- Fake tan
- Dark eyebrows
- Aged approximately 21 years
- Medium build
- Approximately 5ft 3ins tall
- Wearing a black, spotty dressing gown, dark patterned leggings and fluffy black slippers
The fourth woman is described as;
- White
- Dyed blonde highlights with hair tied up in a scrunchie on top
- Medium to large build
- Aged approximately 28 years
- Approximately 5ft 4ins tall
- Wearing a black coat over a blue T-shirt and Crocs-style shoes
- Pushing a large baby buggy with a blanket over the top
The fifth woman is described as:
- White
- Slim build
- Dark hair with a centre parting, which was tied up at the back
- Dark eyebrows
- Aged approximately 18 years
- Wearing a white dressing gown with pink hearts and purple patterned leggings, black sandals
- Carrying a stripy bag
If you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, contact the police.
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230480902. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.