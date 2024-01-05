Police are looking for five women after £303 worth of children’s toys and clothing were stolen from a Hampshire supermarket in a single shoplifting incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV images of two women who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Wednesday, November 22.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these women? We would like to speak to them, and three other women, in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £303 worth of children’s toys and clothing, occurred shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday 22 November. We believe the women in these images, along with the three other women, can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”

NOW READ: Man charged with death of woman in Waterlooville

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking for these women in connection with a shoplifting incident in Hedge End.

The first woman, pictured, is described as:

White

Dark, straight hair which was tied up at the back

Slim build

Approximately 5ft tall

Aged approximately 18 years

Wearing a white coat with black detailing, speckled leggings, black trainers

The second woman, pictured, is described as;

White

Very dark fake tan

Black hair which was tied up

Large build

Aged approximately 50 years

Wearing a green Parka coat, grey leggings and black shoes

The third woman is described as:

White

Dyed, blonde hair which was tied up

Fake tan

Dark eyebrows

Aged approximately 21 years

Medium build

Approximately 5ft 3ins tall

Wearing a black, spotty dressing gown, dark patterned leggings and fluffy black slippers

The fourth woman is described as;

White

Dyed blonde highlights with hair tied up in a scrunchie on top

Medium to large build

Aged approximately 28 years

Approximately 5ft 4ins tall

Wearing a black coat over a blue T-shirt and Crocs-style shoes

Pushing a large baby buggy with a blanket over the top

The fifth woman is described as:

White

Slim build

Dark hair with a centre parting, which was tied up at the back

Dark eyebrows

Aged approximately 18 years

Wearing a white dressing gown with pink hearts and purple patterned leggings, black sandals

Carrying a stripy bag

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, contact the police.