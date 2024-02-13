Police searching for man after theft at Goulds Jewellers in Portsmouth
A number of items were taken from Goulds Jewellers in London Road, Hilsea, on January 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place just after 1.15pm.
They added that the items were recovered following the theft, but the man pictured in their police appeal "may be able to help us to establish what happened". "Shoplifting is a priority for the district," the force said.
"We have a city centre team dedicated to catching offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses across the city.
"The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency." Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 101, quoting 44240031630. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.