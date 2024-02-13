Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of items were taken from Goulds Jewellers in London Road, Hilsea, on January 22. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place just after 1.15pm.

Police are searching for a man after a theft at Goulds Jewellers in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

They added that the items were recovered following the theft, but the man pictured in their police appeal "may be able to help us to establish what happened". "Shoplifting is a priority for the district," the force said.

"We have a city centre team dedicated to catching offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses across the city.