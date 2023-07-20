Millie, 14, disappeared after leaving her home at 10.20am yesterday morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a picture of the teenager, from Southampton, in hopes of finding her.

The force said: “She was wearing blue denim shorts, a red top and grey hoodie. However she is believed to have travelled to Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, and may now be wearing white shorts and a black top.”

Millie, 14, of Southampton, went missing yesterday morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Millie is described as white and roughly 5ft 2ins tall. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. Police added: “If anyone has any information about where Millie is, please call 999 quoting reference 44230289401.”

