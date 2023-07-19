Portsmouth City Council (PCC) will be creating a new out bound route along Charlotte Street from the city centre. Pending approval, the development promises quicker travel times for passengers.

This is will be part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit improvements scheme, focusing on Unicorn Road and Charlotte Street. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: “Our aim is to become a more sustainable city with cleaner air and an efficient and attractive transportation system.

NOW READ: Bus services secured after council investment

The new bus route promises quicker journey times for passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important we take measures to help travelling by bus be an attractive option for residents and visitors alike.” Inbound buses will continue to use existing bus lanes at Marketway, before turning left onto Cascades approach.