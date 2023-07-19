New bus route to be introduced north of Portsmouth city centre in bid to make travel times faster
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) will be creating a new out bound route along Charlotte Street from the city centre. Pending approval, the development promises quicker travel times for passengers.
This is will be part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit improvements scheme, focusing on Unicorn Road and Charlotte Street. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: “Our aim is to become a more sustainable city with cleaner air and an efficient and attractive transportation system.
"It is important we take measures to help travelling by bus be an attractive option for residents and visitors alike.” Inbound buses will continue to use existing bus lanes at Marketway, before turning left onto Cascades approach.
The development promises new crossings at Unicorn Road for pedestrians and cyclists. PCC is aiming to make bus travel greener and more efficient.