Stella, 15, disappeared yesterday evening at roughly 8pm – last seen in the Twyford Drive area.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Stella is described as white, five ft six ins tall, and of slim build with red hair tied in a high ponytail.
‘She was last seen wearing a red long sleeved sweatshirt, black cycling shorts and black Doc Marten style shoes.
‘We're very concerned for her welfare.’
People are advised to call 999, quoting 44220270399.