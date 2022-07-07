Stella, 15, disappeared yesterday evening at roughly 8pm – last seen in the Twyford Drive area.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Stella is described as white, five ft six ins tall, and of slim build with red hair tied in a high ponytail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stella, 15, was last seen in the Twyford Drive area yesterday evening.

‘She was last seen wearing a red long sleeved sweatshirt, black cycling shorts and black Doc Marten style shoes.

‘We're very concerned for her welfare.’

People are advised to call 999, quoting 44220270399.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.