News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Police searching for suspicious white van in Bursledon following burglary in Hamble-le-Rice area

Police are appealing for information about a white van following a burglary.
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
The van was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, following the burglary. Picture: Google Street View.The van was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, following the burglary. Picture: Google Street View.
The van was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, following the burglary. Picture: Google Street View.

A house was targeted by thieves in the Hamble-le-Rice area on Thursday evening. The suspected vehicle was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Hedge End Police are urging anyone who has any information about a van without a front registration plate, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle, to get in touch.

NOW READ: Bikes seized in Leigh Park

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said on Facebook: “We are currently investigating a burglary in the Hamble area which occurred on the evening of the September 21, 2023.

Most Popular

"We are appealing for CCTV/dash cam footage and witnesses that may have seen or captured on camera a white transit van in the Hamble Lane area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the van may appear on cameras without a front registration plate.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230386380. Reports can also be submitted on the police website.