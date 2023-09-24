The van was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, following the burglary. Picture: Google Street View.

A house was targeted by thieves in the Hamble-le-Rice area on Thursday evening. The suspected vehicle was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Hedge End Police are urging anyone who has any information about a van without a front registration plate, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle, to get in touch.

NOW READ: Bikes seized in Leigh Park

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said on Facebook: “We are currently investigating a burglary in the Hamble area which occurred on the evening of the September 21, 2023.

"We are appealing for CCTV/dash cam footage and witnesses that may have seen or captured on camera a white transit van in the Hamble Lane area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the van may appear on cameras without a front registration plate.”