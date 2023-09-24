Police searching for suspicious white van in Bursledon following burglary in Hamble-le-Rice area
A house was targeted by thieves in the Hamble-le-Rice area on Thursday evening. The suspected vehicle was seen in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, between 6.30pm and 7pm.
Hedge End Police are urging anyone who has any information about a van without a front registration plate, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle, to get in touch.
The force said on Facebook: “We are currently investigating a burglary in the Hamble area which occurred on the evening of the September 21, 2023.
"We are appealing for CCTV/dash cam footage and witnesses that may have seen or captured on camera a white transit van in the Hamble Lane area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, the van may appear on cameras without a front registration plate.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230386380. Reports can also be submitted on the police website.