Police seize bikes in Leigh Park and Havant Thicket area in anti-social behaviour patrols

Police have seized several bikes following several reports of anti-social behaviour.
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Police have been carrying out patrols in the Leigh Park area. Picture: Havant Police.Police have been carrying out patrols in the Leigh Park area. Picture: Havant Police.
Police have been carrying out patrols in the Leigh Park area. Picture: Havant Police.

Officers targeted motorbike riders in the Leigh Park area, alongside locations such as Havant Thicket, The Warren and other part of Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they have been increasing patrols following an increased number of reports about nuisance behaviour.

Havant Police reported on Facebook: “Neighbourhoods along with Roads Policing Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols to stop antisocial behaviour/motorcycle nuisance in around Leigh Park, The Warren and Havant Thicket.”

Police seized one Sciron bike from a rider who had no licence and no insurance. Another bike was confiscated after the rider was found to have been disqualified from driving.

They were summoned to court for a later date. Officers also chased a rider who was travelling on a moped which was believed to have been stolen.

The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is ongoing. Police were also involved responded to other offences including people driving through red lights.