Police searching to find missing Gosport teenager as residents urged to contact force "immediately" if spotted

A search is underway to find a teenager from Gosport who has gone missing.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:10 GMT
Ryan, 15, was last seen in Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport at midday today (February 12).

Ryan, 15, of Gosport, was reported missing after last being seen at Alver Valley Country Park. Picture: Hampshire police/Sarah Standing.Ryan, 15, of Gosport, was reported missing after last being seen at Alver Valley Country Park. Picture: Hampshire police/Sarah Standing.
Police said they are "concerned" for Ryan's welfare and have advised residents to contact the force "immediately" if they see him.

Ryan is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black joggers with green and white stripes on the side and black trainers. The teenager was also wearing a child harness, and was riding a manual black scooter with blue wheels.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We’re concerned for Ryan’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him since midday today, or anyone who thinks they might know where he is, to contact us immediately on 101 quoting 44240063241. In an emergency dial 999."

