Ryan, 15, was last seen in Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport at midday today (February 12).

Ryan, 15, of Gosport, was reported missing after last being seen at Alver Valley Country Park. Picture: Hampshire police/Sarah Standing.

Police said they are "concerned" for Ryan's welfare and have advised residents to contact the force "immediately" if they see him.

Ryan is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black joggers with green and white stripes on the side and black trainers. The teenager was also wearing a child harness, and was riding a manual black scooter with blue wheels.