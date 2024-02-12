Two drivers in altercation at roundabout in Fareham - police launch appeal
The police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation that occurred between two drivers on a roundabout in Fareham. Between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday, February 10, a Mercedes Viano and a Volvo XC90 were involved in an incident on the roundabout between Longfield Avenue and Newgate Lane.
During this, the drivers of both vehicles became involved in a physical altercation with one another. Police are making enquiries into this incident and are appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred, or perhaps captured the incident or the moments leading up to it on Dash Cam.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240060971. You can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more.