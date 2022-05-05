Andrew Wood, 31, is wanted on recall to prison.

He has connections across Hampshire, including on the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton – as well as in Hackney in London.

Police are searching for Andrew Wood, 31, from Fareham, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for assistance.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, 5ft 7in, with a medium build and short dark hair.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Andrew to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220151155.