Danny Buckland, 32, is wanted on recall to prison, and the public have been warned not to approach him.
He is believed to still be in the Hayling Island area.
Read More
Officers are now asking the public for assistance, regarding his whereabouts and related to an incident which happened nearly two months ago.
Buckland is connected to reports of a 28-year-old man, from Havant, being threatened on March 20.
Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, 5ft 8in.
SEE ALSO: Finance boss Vicki Fortune of Waterlooville who embezzled £60,000 from her company Architectural Louvre Products & Services and spent it on flights and shoes only has to pay back £1
‘He has brown hair with a side parting, green eyes, and a beard.
‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220110786.
‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’