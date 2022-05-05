Danny Buckland, 32, is wanted on recall to prison, and the public have been warned not to approach him.

He is believed to still be in the Hayling Island area.

Danny Buckland, 32, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licencing conditions. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers are now asking the public for assistance, regarding his whereabouts and related to an incident which happened nearly two months ago.

Buckland is connected to reports of a 28-year-old man, from Havant, being threatened on March 20.

Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He is described as white, 5ft 8in.

‘He has brown hair with a side parting, green eyes, and a beard.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220110786.