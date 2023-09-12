Police searching for wanted fraudster who stole over £100,000 and believed to be in Hampshire
James Trodd has been wanted for roughly six months in connection with unlawfully gaining over £100,000. He is connected to several incidents across the South East of England.
Trodd is wanted by Sussex Police but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe he often frequents the county. The force said on Facebook: “We're sharing this appeal on behalf of our colleagues at Sussex Police. It is thought he could be in the Hampshire area.
“Please read their appeal and contact them if you have any information.” Sussex Police added: “Trodd, 27, has been linked to nine frauds across Sussex and the south east of England.
"He is also known as James Harland or Martin Ashbrook, and is linked to East Sussex but may be in other places across the South East and London.” Anyone who knows his potential whereabouts is advised to call 999, quoting Operation Glasshouse.