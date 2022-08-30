Police searching for woman missing from Scotland say she may have travelled to Portsmouth area
A MISSING woman may be in the Portsmouth area, police say as they turn to the public for help.
Police from the Ayrshire, Scotland division are trying to trace 49-year-old Mia Miller, who was last seen in Irvine at around 2pm on Thursday, August 25.
She is described as 5ft 4ins, with long dark brown hair, of slim/medium build, and with tattoos on her arms. Mia has an English accent.
When she was last seen she was wearing black leather trousers and a black biker jacket.
Inspector Claire Walker said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mia’s wellbeing and we are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen Mia or knows where she is to contact the police immediately."
Mia is also known to use the name Maria Theresa Chackon-Aucott.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2484 of 26/08/22.