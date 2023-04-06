Barry Joseph Cochrane, 48, is wanted on recall to prison after breaking the rules of his licence in relation to a robbery conviction.

Police think he is in the Southampton area.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.’

Cochrane is black, about 6ft tall with a broad build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have told the public not to approach Cochrane but instead to call 999 immediately, quoting 44230071289.