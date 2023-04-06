News you can trust since 1877
Police seek Barry Cochrane who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching licence terms

Police are searching for this wanted man who has breached the conditions of his release from prison.

By Tom Morton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

Barry Joseph Cochrane, 48, is wanted on recall to prison after breaking the rules of his licence in relation to a robbery conviction.

Police think he is in the Southampton area.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.’

Cochrane is black, about 6ft tall with a broad build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have told the public not to approach Cochrane but instead to call 999 immediately, quoting 44230071289.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves’.