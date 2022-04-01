Police seek 'gaunt' man in connection with sex assault on teenage girl in Gosport

It was reported that at around 4pm on Tuesday 29 March, the girl was walking on Brookers Lane, towards the Carisbrooke Road junction, when she noticed a man come out of Heron Close.

The man followed the girl, and as she cut across the grass area on Brookers Lane, near the Carisbrooke Road junction, the man grabbed her bottom over her clothing.

The man is then said to have walked off and taken a left turn towards Tukes Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view of the junction of Brookers Lane and Carisbrooke Road in Gosport. Picture from Google Maps

He was described as white, skinny, between 40 and 50, and gaunt with very defined cheek bones.

His hair was messy, brown at the end with grey roots, eye-length but pushed back, and he had stubble on his face. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

Officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and speaking to local residents, and are now appealing for anyone who saw this man in the area or can help them identify him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220124947.

You can also submit information online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron