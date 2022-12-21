News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police seek man after fight breaks out in Portsmouth car late at night

Police want to speak to this man after a fight broke out in a car in Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 12:01pm

Officers are investigating an assault that was reported in a vehicle on Cornwall Road in Fratton at about 3am on Friday, December 9.

NOW READ: Former theatre owner thinks burglars deserve stiffer sentence after raid that caused thousands of pounds of damage

Hide Ad

The victim – a man in his 20s – was reportedly assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

Officers investigating an assault in Cornwall Road, Fratton, have released an image of a man that they would like to speak to
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers have conducted initial enquiries to identify the man they believe to have been involved, but are now turning to the public for support.

‘We are seeking to identify the man in the image. Do you recognise him? Perhaps you have seen him in the local area?

Hide Ad

‘Whilst appreciating the incident took place in the very early hours of Friday, December 9, perhaps you have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to, or during, the incident?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 44220498676.

Hide Ad

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.