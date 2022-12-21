Police seek man after fight breaks out in Portsmouth car late at night

Officers are investigating an assault that was reported in a vehicle on Cornwall Road in Fratton at about 3am on Friday, December 9.

The victim – a man in his 20s – was reportedly assaulted and suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

Officers investigating an assault in Cornwall Road, Fratton, have released an image of a man that they would like to speak to

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers have conducted initial enquiries to identify the man they believe to have been involved, but are now turning to the public for support.

‘We are seeking to identify the man in the image. Do you recognise him? Perhaps you have seen him in the local area?

‘Whilst appreciating the incident took place in the very early hours of Friday, December 9, perhaps you have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to, or during, the incident?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 44220498676.

