Hampshire police are appealing for members of the public with any information to come forward after the incident that occurred at the Farmhouse Pub in Burrfields Road, Copnor, last month.

A 20-year-old man suffered a fractured skull following the assault.

Police would like to speak to this man following an assault at the Farmhouse Pub in Portsmouth on July 11

In an appeal a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report on Wednesday, July 21 that on Sunday, July 11 between 11pm and 11.30pm a man had been assaulted by a man unknown to him after watching the Euros f inal at the pub on Burrfields Road.

‘The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a skull fracture as a result.

‘We would like to speak to the man pictured, seen in the pub at the time, in connection with this incident.

‘We’d also like to speak to anyone else who was in the pub at the time and saw what happened, or has any information that may assist our enquiries.

‘Did you witness this incident? Perhaps you have mobile phone footage of the pub at the time?

‘ Do you know the person pictured in the photograph?

‘If so, please call us on 101, quoting 44210288232.’

Alternatively, witnesses can go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

