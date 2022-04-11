Police seek witnesses after masked man threatened another man with a knife in an attempted robbery in Hampshire

At around 9.50pm last night (April 10), a man in his 50s was approached by a masked male in an alleyway between Montgomery Road and Cove Road in Farnborough, adjacent to the Tradesmans Arms pub.

The suspect approached the victim and threatened him with a knife before demanding his wallet.

The victim refused and the suspect ran off towards Montgomery Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

Nothing was taken and the victim was not injured during the incident.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The suspect has been described as being aged between 15 and 20, 5ft 4ins tall and of skinny build.

‘He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, a black bandana which covered his face, black jeans and black shoes.

‘Officers have launched an investigation and have been carrying out enquiries but are now asking the public for help.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or matching the description given above?

‘Do you have any CCTV images, Ring doorbell or dash-cam footage that could help the investigation?’