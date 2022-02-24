Police seek witnesses to Portsmouth mugging

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery of a man on Washington Road in Buckland, Portsmouth on Wednesday, February 23.

At about 7pm the victim, a man in his 30s, parked his motorbike in a layby on Washington Road when he was approached by a man who threatened him and assaulted him, causing injuries to his face.

The man then took between £60 and £70 from the victim and left in the direction of Buckland Park.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman

The victim attended Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his face and hands but has since been discharged.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened, or the moments after the incident, particularly anyone who was driving around the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the man leaving the scene.

They are keen to hear from a man who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as: white, aged in his 30s or 40s, about 5ft 10in, of chubby build and wearing a grey T-shirt.

If you recognise this description or have any information which may help their enquiries please contact 101, quoting reference 44220075955.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

