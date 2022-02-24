Lee Mayes, 35, of Pounds Terrace, Portsea, was handed a community order for harassment in November last year.

Magistrates imposed an Alcohol Abstinence Requirement programme for 90 days.

He was also handed 20 rehabilitation days and was told pay a £95 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Oluwadare Faniyan, of St Denys Road, Southampton, admitted driving with no insurance on the M27 at Fareham on April 29.

He was fined £440 and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £44.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Conner Farmer, 27, of Lynton Grove, Baffins, was caught drink driving September 28, 2020, in his Mercedes.

He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £120, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

Scott Stanley, 47, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, admitted using threatening words/behaviour in April Square, Portsmouth, on May 29, 2020.

He also admitted sending an offensive or obscene electronic message on May 14 of the same year.

Magistrates handed him 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months.

He was also handed 15 rehabilitation days and a restraining order.

Jay Clasper, 20, of Binstead Lodge Road, Isle of Wight, was convicted of an assault in Portsmouth on April 11.

He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to complete 25 rehabilitation days.

He has to pay compensation of £150.

