Police seize silver Seat car in Gosport after catching child behind the wheel
POLICE have seized a car after a joyriding child was captured behind the wheel.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 5:00 pm
The silver Seat motor was stopped in Mill Lane by police from the Fareham and Gosport high high reduction team this afternoon.
When the motor was pulled over, officers discovered an underage, 16-year-old boy behind the wheel.
Taking to Twitter, Gosport police said: ‘SEIZED: Within the last hour, this vehicle has been seized in Mill Lane. It followed great work from the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team.
‘A 16-year-old Gosport male was behind the wheel. Another potential danger has been removed from the roads.’
The legal age to drive a car in the UK is 17.
