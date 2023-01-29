Last night officers in Gosport took a haul of alcohol from a group of youths in Privett Park.

In a social media post headlined ‘You booze, you lose’ the officers explained why they did it – and pointed out that it was all poured away, rather than sold, raffled, or drunk at the station.

Police seized this haul of alcohol from underage drinkers in Privett Park, Gosport Picture: Gosport police

The post said: ‘Earlier this evening, we seized this little lot from a large group of under-18s in Privett Park. All of the youngsters were a few years off being legally able to buy and consume it. It was all poured away, either in the park or upon our return to base. So no, we didn't drink it, sell it or raffle it.

‘In anticipation of some who may question why we seize alcohol from kids who “just want to have some fun”, we'd like to point out a few things.

‘Firstly, it is illegal, so we will always look to tackle the issue for that reason alone.

‘Secondly, we also have a duty to protect the youngsters who are drinking the alcohol. A drunk adult on the streets is far more vulnerable and susceptible to becoming a victim of crime.

‘Therefore, a drunk child is equally vulnerable, if not more so. We have to ensure we are safeguarding them, which ultimately means 'spoiling their party' and removing their alcohol. We can make no apology for that.

‘We'd far rather be criticised, albeit it unfairly, for seizing their alcohol and preventing anything worse from happening further down the line, than not doing anything at all.

‘Lastly, we have a duty to protect our communities from the harm and damage which can be caused by people in drink, including young people.

‘We've previously been called upon to deal with groups of young drinkers - youngsters who then go on to act antisocially and cause damage to property, as well as distress to innocent members of the community.

‘While we can't say alcohol is the only reason for the ASB, damage and disruption, it is almost certainly a contributing factor.