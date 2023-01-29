Police have released the basic details in a tweet, which says they are looking for information about what happened.

The tweet, which does not disclose the location, says: ‘Following the events that unfolded at a Car Gathering in #Portsmouth this evening we are looking for witnesses especially those with video footage.

‘Four people are being treated for their injuries, the most serious is in a stable condition supported by her family.’

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Friday, January 20. Officers were initially called at 8.41pm before receiving another call just before 9.20pm that one of the vehicles, a Fiat 500, had been in a collision with pedestrians, and that the girl had a serious knee injury.

