Four people injured at car meet in Portsmouth
Four people have been injured at a car meet in Portsmouth.
Police have released the basic details in a tweet, which says they are looking for information about what happened.
The tweet, which does not disclose the location, says: ‘Following the events that unfolded at a Car Gathering in #Portsmouth this evening we are looking for witnesses especially those with video footage.
‘Four people are being treated for their injuries, the most serious is in a stable condition supported by her family.’
Last week a car meet at the Morrisons car park in Lakesmere Road, Waterlooville, went ‘wrong’, police said, leaving a girl seriously injured.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Friday, January 20. Officers were initially called at 8.41pm before receiving another call just before 9.20pm that one of the vehicles, a Fiat 500, had been in a collision with pedestrians, and that the girl had a serious knee injury.
