Police seize large knife from 14-year-old boy in Pirates Cove Play Area in Lee-On-The-Solent
POLICE have seized a large knife from a teenager at a play area in Lee-On-The-Solent.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:23 pm
Officers were called to Pirates Cove Play Area after several reports of a youth in possession of a large blade at 6.23pm on Wednesday evening.
Attending officers searched a 14-year-old boy at the scene and uncovered a large knife.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The investigation is ongoing and the boy will be interviewed by police.’
The boy was not placed under arrest and will be interviewed under caution, according to the spokeswoman.