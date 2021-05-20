Officers were called to Pirates Cove Play Area after several reports of a youth in possession of a large blade at 6.23pm on Wednesday evening.

Attending officers searched a 14-year-old boy at the scene and uncovered a large knife.

Police have found a knife after searching a teenager in a popular play area in the borough of Gosport. Stock picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The investigation is ongoing and the boy will be interviewed by police.’

The boy was not placed under arrest and will be interviewed under caution, according to the spokeswoman.

